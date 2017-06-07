Genetic variation
Genetic variation describes the genotypic and phenotypic differences between individuals in a population, and between populations. This variation arises through genetic mutation and is important as it provides the diversity within and between populations required for natural selection.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Human Y-chromosome variation in the genome-sequencing era
Genetic variation of the human Y chromosome plays a key part in studies of human evolution, population history, genealogy, forensics and male medical genetics. This Review outlines how next-generation sequencing has contributed to recent progress in these fields.
Research |
Dietary adaptation of FADS genes in Europe varied across time and geography
Fatty acid desaturase genes encode enzymes for the biosynthesis of fatty acids that are essential for individuals with plant-based diets. Here, the authors show positive selection on alternative alleles in Europeans before and after the onset of farming and strongest selection in Southern European farmers.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0167
Research | | open
Whole genome sequencing and imputation in isolated populations identify genetic associations with medically-relevant complex traits
Isolated populations can provide useful information on low-frequency variants for dissecting genetic architecture of complex traits. Here, Zeggini and colleagues show enrichment of rare and low-frequency variants and 8 novel low-frequency variant signals for cardiometabolic traits in two Greek isolated populationsNature Communications 8, 15606
Research |
Contrasting effects of environment and genetics generate a continuum of parallel evolution
Environmental heterogeneity in three-spined stickleback pairs contributes to deviations from parallel evolution, but genomic targets of selection were more parallel between environmentally similar pairs, suggestive of a continuum of parallel evolution.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0158
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: The different flavours of iPS cells
Research Highlights |
Haematological cancer: Nivolumab is effective in PCNSL and PTLNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 328
Research Highlights |
Mutations: Dawn of the Human Knockout ProjectNature Reviews Genetics 18, 328–329
Research Highlights |
Genetic variation: Linear INSIGHTs into non-coding DNANature Reviews Genetics 18, 270–271
Research Highlights |
Genetics: DNA variants or DNA damage?
Cryptic, widespread DNA damage is commonly interpreted as sequence variation.Nature Methods 14, 341
Research Highlights |
Disease genomics: Transitioning from association to causation with eQTLsNature Reviews Genetics 18, 271