Structural variation
Structural variation refers to large scale structural differences in the genomic DNA that are inherited and polymorphic in a species. They are a result of chromosomal rearrangement – deletion, duplication, novel sequence insertion or inversion. If these polymorphisms are cytogenetically visible they are termed heteromorphisms.
Latest Research and Reviews
Refined genetic maps reveal sexual dimorphism in human meiotic recombination at multiple scales
It is known that males have lower recombination rates than females over much of the genome but little is known about differences at a fine scale. Here the authors combine data from over 100,000 meioses and show that the majority of differences can be explained by variation in hotspot magnitude.Nature Communications 8, 14994
News and Comment
Technique: Barcoding the nucleusNature Reviews Genetics 18, 211
Genetic variation: Mapping inversions in single cellsNature Reviews Genetics 17, 581
Bacterial genetics: SMRT-seq reveals an epigenetic switch
Single-molecule, real-time sequencing shows that a phase variation-induced epigenetic switch controls colony morphology in Streptococcus pneumoniae.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 546
Genetics: Evading antitumour immunity
A recent article published in Nature describes a novel genetic mechanism of immune evasion in a number of cancers that is caused by structural variants (SVs) disrupting the 3′ regulatory region of programmed cell death ligand 1 (PDL1).Nature Reviews Cancer 16, 410
Cancer genetics: Evading antitumour immunityNature Reviews Genetics 17, 374
Haplotypes drop by drop
Short-read sequencing provides haplotype information when long DNA fragments are barcoded in microfluidic droplets.Nature Biotechnology 34, 296–298