Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
News and Views |
Gastrointestinal bleeding: Blood transfusion for acute upper gastrointestinal bleeding
Restrictive transfusion strategy saves blood and is safe in most clinical settings, including gastrointestinal bleeding. However, generalizability of a restrictive transfusion approach in acute gastrointestinal bleeding remains controversial as it often affects elderly patients with major cardiovascular comorbidity who have been excluded from existing trials.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 12, 432–434
News and Views |
Upper gastrointestinal bleeding: Risk scores and clinical judgment in predicting outcomes of UGIB
Predicting outcomes in upper gastrointestinal bleeding (UGIB) is important for identifying patients at high risk of morbidity and mortality who would benefit from early intervention. Various scoring systems have been developed to this end, but could clinical judgment replace or complement these risk stratification scores?Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 11, 399–401
Research Highlights |
Upper gastrointestinal bleeding: Transfusion strategies