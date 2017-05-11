Irritable bowel syndrome
Irritable bowel syndrome is a condition that affects the digestive system, with a mixed group of recurrent symptoms that can include abdominal pain, altered defecation and bloating. Irritable bowel syndrome is considered a functional bowel disorder with no known organic cause.
Latest Research and Reviews
The mucosal immune system: master regulator of bidirectional gut–brain communications
Bidirectional gut–brain communications are proving key to both gastrointestinal and neurological diseases. This Review explores the role of the mucosal immune system as gatekeeper and master regulator of these brain–gut and gut–brain communications.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 143–159
Visceral hyperalgesia caused by peptide YY deletion and Y2 receptor antagonismScientific Reports 7, 40968
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a functional gastrointestinal disease with a high prevalence. Enck et al. describe the association between IBS and other gastrointestinal, somatic and psychiatric conditions, as well as the current view on the pathophysiology, and diagnostic and management options.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16014
News and Comment
Post-infectious IBS, tropical sprue and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth: the missing link
Acute gastroenteritis precipitates post-infectious IBS in 10–30% of patients. In this Perspectives, Ghoshal and Gwee discuss evidence of overlap between post-infectious IBS, tropical sprue (which can also develop after acute gastroenteritis) and small intestinal bowel overgrowth, and argue that greater understanding of the links between these conditions will improve understanding of IBS pathogenesis.
IBS: The power of protease activity in IBS
IBS and IBD — separate entities or on a spectrum?
Although IBS and IBD are regarded as distinct entities, they do share features and symptoms. This Perspective explores the overlap between the two conditions, debating whether consideration of the similarities between IBS and IBD could improve treatment and inform future research.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 613–621
Intestinal tract: Sentinel goblet cells flush out bacteria from crypts
Diagnosis: Rome IV criteria for FGIDs — an improvement or more of the same?
Symptom-based diagnostic criteria have been criticized for being overly complex and performing modestly in differentiating organic from functional gastrointestinal diseases. The new Rome IV criteria now supersede Rome III. In general, these minor amendments are unlikely to lead to substantial improvement in accuracy and use in routine clinical care. Is a different approach required in future?Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 501–502