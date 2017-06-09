News and Views |
Featured
- Nature Energy 2, 17093
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
A rollable ultra-light polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cellNPG Asia Materials 9, e384
Research | | open
Superaerophobic graphene nano-hills for direct hydrazine fuel cellsNPG Asia Materials 9, e378
Research | | open
Electricity from methane by reversing methanogenesis
Microbial fuel cells generate electricity from a variety of sources, however from methane only negligible electrical power has been reported so far. Here the authors convert methane into electricity using a synthetic consortium consisting of an engineered archaeal strain, microorganisms from methane-acclimated sludge, and Geobacter sulfurreducens.Nature Communications 8, 15419
Research |
Dynamic chemical expansion of thin-film non-stoichiometric oxides at extreme temperatures
Designing stable mechanical actuators and sensors for applications in extreme environments is difficult. A high-temperature and low-voltage electromechanical oxide actuator based on PrxCe1−xO2−δ and exhibiting dynamic chemical expansion is now reported.
Research |
Stabilization of ultrathin (hydroxy)oxide films on transition metal substrates for electrochemical energy conversion
Development of electrocatalysts with high stability and activity is a critical challenge. Here, the authors combine simulations with in situ experiments to identify principles underlying simultaneously enhanced stability and activity of ultrathin (hydroxy)oxide films on transition metal substrates.Nature Energy 2, 17070
News and Comment
News and Views |
Microbial fuel cells: Running on gas
Methane is an abundant energy source that is used for power generation in thermal power plants via combustion, but direct conversion to electricity in fuel cells remains challenging. Now, a microbial fuel cell is demonstrated to efficiently convert methane directly to current by careful selection of a consortium of microorganisms.Nature Energy 2, 17093
Research Highlights |
Fuel cells: Bio-inspired designNature Energy 2, 17014
Research Highlights |
Biofuel cells: What's in store
Research Highlights |
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 12, 2
Research Highlights |
Oxygen reduction reaction: Counting active sitesNature Energy 1, 16198
Comments and Opinion |
Life as a fuel cell engineer
A student team project can be a very valuable experience, as Sjoerd van Empelen explains.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 1052