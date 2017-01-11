Research | | open
Fruiting
Fruiting is a developmental process that starts after fertilization, and modifies flower organs, mostly the ovary and surrounding tissues, to create a new slowly maturing structure called a fruit. It is generally energy-rich and will help disperse and protect the embryo-containing seed, and nourish it during germination.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 40302
Research | | open
The tomato genome sequence provides insights into fleshy fruit evolution
This paper reports the genome sequence of domesticated tomato, a major crop plant, and a draft sequence for its closest wild relative; comparative genomics reveal very little divergence between the two genomes but some important differences with the potato genome, another important food crop in the genus Solanum.Nature 485, 635–641
News and Comment
News and Views |
Fruit development: miRNA pumps up the volume
Analysis of fruit development in Arabidopsis reveals how a four-component regulatory module, comprising a microRNA and three types of transcription factors, functions to control fruit size.Nature Plants 1, 15037
News |
Nonbrowning GM apple cleared for marketNature Biotechnology 33, 326–327