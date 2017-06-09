Fossil fuels

News and Views |
- Nature Energy 2, 17093
Mobility and persistence of methane in groundwater in a controlled-release field experiment
Most monitoring of methane well leakage focuses on emissions of methane gas to the atmosphere. In a controlled-release field experiment, significant methane also persisted in aquifer groundwater due to lateral migration along bedding planes.Nature Geoscience 10, 289–294
The Role of Local Instabilities in Fluid Invasion into Permeable MediaScientific Reports 7, 444
A potassium tert-butoxide and hydrosilane system for ultra-deep desulfurization of fuels
Hydrocarbon fuels contain organosulfur molecules that poison catalytic converters and release toxic sulfur oxides when the fuel is combusted. Here the authors demonstrate that the sulfur concentration in diesel fuel can be reduced to very low levels using a potassium tert-butoxide and silane system.Nature Energy 2, 17008
Effect of Foam on Liquid Phase Mobility in Porous MediaScientific Reports 7, 43870
Unconventional oil and gas: The role of politics and proximity
Political divisions are important in understanding public perceptions of unconventional oil and natural gas development, but so is proximity to drilling activities. New research highlights that, as geographical distance from development areas increases, political ideology becomes more influential in explaining diverging perceptions.Nature Energy 1, 16163