Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
A potassium tert-butoxide and hydrosilane system for ultra-deep desulfurization of fuels
Hydrocarbon fuels contain organosulfur molecules that poison catalytic converters and release toxic sulfur oxides when the fuel is combusted. Here the authors demonstrate that the sulfur concentration in diesel fuel can be reduced to very low levels using a potassium tert-butoxide and silane system.Nature Energy 2, 17008
Research | | open
Effect of Foam on Liquid Phase Mobility in Porous MediaScientific Reports 7, 43870
Research | | open
Simulation Study of CO2-EOR in Tight Oil Reservoirs with Complex Fracture GeometriesScientific Reports 6, 33445
News and Comment
News and Views |
Transportation fuels: Desulfurizing diesel
Transportation fuels such as diesel contain organosulfur molecules that, when combusted, form sulfur oxides that are toxic and poison vehicles' catalytic convertors. Now, a method is demonstrated that can reduce the sulfur concentration of diesel fuel to very low levels at low temperatures and pressures.Nature Energy 2, 17019