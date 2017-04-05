Fluorescent dyes
Fluorescent dyes are non-protein molecules that absorb light and re-emit it at a longer wavelength. They are often used in the fluorescent labelling of biomolecules and can be smaller or more photostable than fluorescent proteins but cannot be genetically encoded.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Progress in imaging methods: insights gained into Plasmodium biology
In this Review, De Niz et al. discuss the contribution of key imaging tools to advances in our understanding of Plasmodium spp. biology and host–pathogen interactions over the past decade. These advances, pertaining to parasite structure and motility, as well as the liver and blood stages, have led to paradigm shifts in our knowledge of malaria.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 37–54
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Cell biology: Painting and sorting cells of interest
Research Highlights |
Sensors and probes: Labeling nonprotein biomolecules for CLEM
Research Highlights |
Sensors and probes: Tracking β-galactosidase activity in vivoNature Methods 13, 470
Research Highlights |
Molecular biology: Nanobody tools
Research Highlights |
Sensors and probes: A DIVERSE strategy for discovering peptide tags
Comments and Opinion |
Highly multiplexed imaging
Methods for imaging multiple targets in a single cell are breaking the color barrier.Nature Methods 13, 35