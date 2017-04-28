Fertilization
Fertilization is the fusion of two haploid gametes, during the process of sexual reproduction, to initiate the development of a new diploid organism with mixed genetical heritage. In flowering plants, the pollen grain germinates once it reaches the carpel, and develops a tube that will reach and fuse with the ovule.
MATRILINEAL, a sperm-specific phospholipase, triggers maize haploid induction
A frame-shift mutation in MATRILINEAL, a pollen-specific phospholipase, triggers haploid induction in maize, which may be useful in developing improved haploid induction systems for crop breeding.Nature 542, 105–109
A complex dominance hierarchy is controlled by polymorphism of small RNAs and their targets
The phenotypic expression of SP11 alleles — male determinants of self-incompatibility in Brassica rapa — is controlled by a five-phased linear hierarchy. A study has found that a polymorphic 24-nt small RNA controls the linear hierarchy of four of the SP11 alleles.Nature Plants 3, 16206
Zn uptake behavior of rice genotypes and its implication on grain Zn biofortificationScientific Reports 6, 38301
Herbicide resistance: Self-preservationNature Plants 3, 16217
Dominance modifier: Expanding mate options
A new player and mode of action has been discovered in the creation of a dominance hierarchy in the Brassicaceae self-incompatibility system.Nature Plants 3, 16210
Development: Turning on endosperm in seeds
Causal signals for seed initiation have been sought ever since double fertilization was discovered in 1898. New research reveals that auxin is an early driver of endosperm proliferation in Arabidopsis central cells, with or without fertilization.Nature Plants 1, 15189
Self-incompatibility: Calcium signalling in Brassica
The involvement of Ca2+ signalling in Brassica self-incompatibility has been a contentious topic. New evidence suggests that stigmas use Ca2+ to signal to incompatible pollen to prevent pollen hydration and self-seed set. Moreover, this may involve a glutamate receptor.Nature Plants 1, 15129
Receptors: Sperm meets eggNature Chemical Biology 10, 484
Botany: Plant fertilization protein foundNature 491, 640