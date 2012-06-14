Fabry disease
Fabry disease is a rare genetic lysosomal storage disease caused by a deficiency in α-galactosidase A, an enzyme responsible for degradation of globotriaosylceramide and other glycosphingolipids. Accumulation of these fat molecules in blood vessels throughout the body leads to a wide range of conditions, including renal, cardiac, cerebrovascular and skin disorders.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Cerebral hemorrhage in Fabry's diseaseJournal of Human Genetics 55, 259–261
News and Comment
News and Views |
Fabry disease: A pharmacological chaperone on the horizon
For more than a decade, enzyme replacement therapy represented the only treatment option for patients with Fabry disease. New findings suggest that a pharmacological chaperone can induce renal substrate clearance, decrease left ventricular mass and improve gastrointestinal symptoms in patients with specific mutations in GLA.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 653–654
News and Views |
Dyslipidaemia: Lysosomal acid lipase deficiency—a cautious leap forward
Lysosomal acid lipase deficiency can lead to liver failure and early death. A recently published placebo-controlled trial shows that enzyme-replacement therapy improves plasma levels of lipids and aminotransferases, and reduces liver fat content. However, the effect on clinical end points and an appropriate indication for treatment remain to be established.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 11, 696–697
Research Highlights |
Fabry disease: Effects of agalsidase-β shortage in Fabry diseaseNature Reviews Nephrology 11, 566
Research Highlights |
Fabry disease: Enzyme replacement in Fabry diseaseNature Reviews Nephrology 9, 125
Editorial |
March on, not in
The production setbacks for Genzyme's rare-disease drug Fabrazyme are tragic for the people who need the medicine. But a petition to break the company's patent exclusivity could do far more harm than good.Nature Medicine 17, 515
Research Highlights |
Pathology: Electron microscopy illuminates the pathology of Fabry nephropathyNature Reviews Nephrology 7, 126