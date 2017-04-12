Eye manifestations

Research | | open
Scientific Reports 7, 45988
Sjögren syndrome
Sjögren syndrome (SjS) is a systemic autoimmune disease that primarily affects the exocrine glands, resulting in the development of sicca symptoms and systemic disease. In this Primer, the mechanisms as well as the diagnosis and management of SjS are described.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16047
Ocular motor signatures of cognitive dysfunction in multiple sclerosis
Cognitive dysfunction is frequently observed in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS), and can have a substantial impact on daily activities and quality of life. In this Review, Fielding and colleagues discuss how ocular motor measures in patients with MS might be used to characterize disruption to wide-ranging networks that support cognitive function, and to track disease progression and responses to novel therapies in these individuals.Nature Reviews Neurology 11, 637–645
Cataract
Cataract is the most common cause of blindness worldwide. Here, Lam et al. summarize the development of cataract and highlight how different the impact and the management of this disease are in the developing compared with the developed world.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 1, 15014
Evaluation of dry eye and meibomian gland dysfunction with meibography in vitiligo
Non-contact ultra-widefield retinal imaging of infants with suspected abusive head trauma
Success rate of nurse-led everting sutures for involutional lower lid entropion