Eye manifestations

Definition

Eye manifestations refer to ocular symptoms that result from a primarily non-ocular disorder or injury.

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Reviews |

    Sjögren syndrome (SjS) is a systemic autoimmune disease that primarily affects the exocrine glands, resulting in the development of sicca symptoms and systemic disease. In this Primer, the mechanisms as well as the diagnosis and management of SjS are described.

    • Pilar Brito-Zerón
    • , Chiara Baldini
    • , Hendrika Bootsma
    • , Simon J. Bowman
    • , Roland Jonsson
    • , Xavier Mariette
    • , Kathy Sivils
    • , Elke Theander
    • , Athanasios Tzioufas
    •  & Manuel Ramos-Casals
    Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16047

  • Reviews |

    Cognitive dysfunction is frequently observed in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS), and can have a substantial impact on daily activities and quality of life. In this Review, Fielding and colleagues discuss how ocular motor measures in patients with MS might be used to characterize disruption to wide-ranging networks that support cognitive function, and to track disease progression and responses to novel therapies in these individuals.

    • Joanne Fielding
    • , Meaghan Clough
    • , Shin Beh
    • , Lynette Millist
    • , Derek Sears
    • , Ashley N. Frohman
    • , Nathaniel Lizak
    • , Jayne Lim
    • , Scott Kolbe
    • , Robert L. Rennaker II
    • , Teresa C. Frohman
    • , Owen B. White
    •  & Elliot M. Frohman
    Nature Reviews Neurology 11, 637–645

  • Reviews |

    Cataract is the most common cause of blindness worldwide. Here, Lam et al. summarize the development of cataract and highlight how different the impact and the management of this disease are in the developing compared with the developed world.

    • Dennis Lam
    • , Srinivas K. Rao
    • , Vineet Ratra
    • , Yizhi Liu
    • , Paul Mitchell
    • , Jonathan King
    • , Marie-José Tassignon
    • , Jost Jonas
    • , Chi P. Pang
    •  & David F. Chang
    Nature Reviews Disease Primers 1, 15014
News and Comment

