Expression systems
Expression systems are genetic constructs (a gene encoded by DNA) that are designed to produce a protein, or an RNA (ribonucleic acid), either inside or outside a cell. Expression systems are used in research and in the commercial production of enzymes or therapeutics.
Digital-to-biological converter for on-demand production of biologics
Sequence information is converted into nucleic acids, proteins and phage particles without human intervention to enable on-demand bio-manufacturing.
Plant specific N-glycans do not have proven adverse effects in humansNature Biotechnology 34, 706–708
Synthetic biology: Tailor-made genetic codes
Expanding the range of amino acids polymerizable by ribosomes could enable new functionalities to be added to polypeptides. Now, the genetic code has been reprogrammed using a reconstituted in vitro translation system to enable synthesis of unnatural peptides with unmatched flexibility.Nature Chemistry 8, 291–292
Receptor combinations hone T-cell therapy
The safety of engineered T cells is improved through gated expression of two chimeric antigen receptors.Nature Biotechnology 34, 389–391
Simply better glycoproteins
Reducing the glycan heterogeneity of recombinant proteins may improve the efficacy of biopharmaceuticals.Nature Biotechnology 32, 443–445
The need for innovation in biomanufacturingNature Biotechnology 30, 489–492
Gene deletion improves protein expression system