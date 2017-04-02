Excitability
Excitability is a property of a cell, allowing it to respond to stimulation by rapid changes in membrane potential produced by ion fluxes across the plasma membrane. This is most commonly associated with neurons, but more recently astrocytes have also been shown to exhibit ‘cellular excitability’, resulting from changes in calcium ion concentration in the cytosol.
NF-κB regulates neuronal ankyrin-G via a negative feedback loopScientific Reports 7, 42006
Non-invasive, Focused Ultrasound-Facilitated Gene Delivery for OptogeneticsScientific Reports 7, 39955
Glutamatergic synaptic integration of locomotion speed via septoentorhinal projections
The authors describe a glutamatergic septoentorhinal pathway that provides running-speed-correlated input to MEC layer 2/3. The speed signal is integrated by several MEC cell classes and converted into speed-dependent output. This speed circuit may be important for the spatial computations of MEC neurons.Nature Neuroscience 20, 16–19
The Ca2+-activated chloride channel anoctamin-2 mediates spike-frequency adaptation and regulates sensory transmission in thalamocortical neurons
Spike-frequency adaptation in thalamocortical (TC) neurons is important for sensory transmission though the underlying mechanisms are not fully understood. Here, the authors identify a role for the calcium-activated chloride channel, ANO2, in mediating TC spiking adaptations and visceral pain response.Nature Communications 7, 13791
Addiction: Under a stressful influence
In rats, stress promotes alcohol use by altering chloride gradients across the membranes of GABAergic neurons in the ventral tegmental area.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 741
How (not) to silence long-range projections with light
Inhibitory optogenetic tools prevent action potential generation during illumination. A study explores the possibility of squelching already propagating action potentials locally at axon terminals before they trigger neurotransmitter release.Nature Neuroscience 19, 527–528
A finely tuned cortical amplifier
Three studies in visual and auditory cortex show that intracortical excitatory inputs amplify incoming sensory signals, as their sensory tuning is closely matched to that arriving from the sensory thalamus.Nature Neuroscience 16, 1166–1168
Spinal cord: Speeding up locomotion
The recruitment of V2a interneurons to increase swimming speed in zebrafish is incremental and is determined by the combined effect of their excitatory synaptic currents and input resistance.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 14, 78–79
Neuroscience: A plastic axonal hotspot
Neurons generate their output signal — the action potential — in a distinct region of the axon called the initial segment. The location and extent of this trigger zone can be modified by neural activity to control excitability.Nature 465, 1022–1023
Neuropathic pain in diabetes—evidence for a central mechanism
In the past, neuropathic pain in patients with diabetes has been largely attributed to hyperexcitability of peripheral nerves, but a key role for central mechanisms has emerged from studies conducted over the past 5 years. In this article, Fischer and Waxman discuss findings that implicate thalamic neurons in the central generation and amplification of pain in diabetes.Nature Reviews Neurology 6, 462–466