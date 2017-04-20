Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Surgery: Bridging the gap: neurorrhaphy for postprostatectomy EDNature Reviews Urology 14, 196–197
Research Highlights |
Penile cancer: Total glans resurfacing viable for allNature Reviews Urology 14, 198
Research Highlights |
Erectile dysfunction: Too much ROCK — erection blockNature Reviews Urology 14, 6
Research Highlights |
BPH: Effects of PUL remain stable at 2 yearsNature Reviews Urology 13, 694
Research Highlights |
Sexual dysfunction: Young at heart? ED linked to CVDNature Reviews Urology 13, 564–565