Dyspepsia
Dyspepsia is the condition of impaired digestion. Dypepsia is characterized by chronic or recurrent pain in the upper abdomen and feelings of fullness. The most common causes are gastro-oesophageal reflux disease and gastritis, but dyspepsia can be a symptom of peptic ulcers or cancer.
Rare Helicobacter pylori Virulence Genotypes in BhutanScientific Reports 6, 22584
Overlap of functional dyspepsia and GERD—diagnostic and treatment implications
Although GERD and functional dyspepsia are generally thought of as completely distinct disorders with unique symptoms and treatments, they are, in many ways, more similar than different and can overlap in the same individual. This Review, which focuses on the overlap of GERD with functional dyspepsia, describes similarities and differences with regards to the epidemiology, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment of these two disorders.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 10, 175–186
Current management strategies and emerging treatments for functional dyspepsia
Functional dyspepsia treatment remains unsatisfactory for too many patients. Here, the authors provide an overview of current management strategies, covering both lifestyle modifications for patients with mild or intermittent symptoms and drug therapy for patients with severe symptoms or non-responders.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 10, 187–194
Diagnosis: Rome IV criteria for FGIDs — an improvement or more of the same?
Symptom-based diagnostic criteria have been criticized for being overly complex and performing modestly in differentiating organic from functional gastrointestinal diseases. The new Rome IV criteria now supersede Rome III. In general, these minor amendments are unlikely to lead to substantial improvement in accuracy and use in routine clinical care. Is a different approach required in future?Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 501–502
Helicobacter pylori: Helicobacter pylori gastritis—a novel distinct disease entity
A global consensus report on Helicobacter pylori gastritis has been developed. Topics discussed include whether dyspepsia caused by H. pylori infection is separate from functional dyspepsia or not, the evaluation method for H. pylori-induced gastritis, eradication therapy for H. pylori gastritis to prevent gastric carcinogenesis and management after H. pylori eradication.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 12, 556–557
Functional dyspepsia: Effects of antidepressants on functional dyspepsia
Functional dyspepsia: No short cut to distinguish organic diseases from dyspepsia
Functional dyspepsia has been defined in various ways, but the diagnostic yield of these definitions has not been well validated. Ford et al. have now reported the diagnostic yield of the Rome III criteria, which was not superior to previous definitions. The study also indicates the difficulty of excluding organic diseases using these criteria.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 11, 207–208
Dyspepsia: Structural changes in functional gastrointestinal disorders
Functional gastrointestinal disorders (FGIDs) have traditionally been diagnosed on the basis of characteristic symptom patterns in the absence of organic disease that explains the symptoms. Evidence is now emerging that structural abnormalities in the brain might have a role in the pathophysiology of FGIDs.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 10, 200–202