Dyspepsia

Definition

Dyspepsia is the condition of impaired digestion. Dypepsia is characterized by chronic or recurrent pain in the upper abdomen and feelings of fullness. The most common causes are gastro-oesophageal reflux disease and gastritis, but dyspepsia can be a symptom of peptic ulcers or cancer.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment