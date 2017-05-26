Research | | open
Drug regulation is the control of drug use by international agreement and/or by regulatory authorities such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Japanese Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). This includes regulations concerned with the development, approval, manufacturing and marketing of drugs.
- Scientific Reports 7, 2448
Noninvasive measurement of transdermal drug delivery by impedance spectroscopyScientific Reports 7, 44647
Aptamer-based Field-Effect Biosensor for Tenofovir DetectionScientific Reports 7, 44409
Birgitte Volck
Birgitte Volck, head of rare disease R&D at GlaxoSmithKline, discusses the new era of rare disease drug discovery and development.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 378–379
Scientific advice — is drug repurposing missing a trick?
Scientific Advice meetings are a mechanism to improve communications between drug developers and regulators during the drug-development process. While standard practice for industry, the benefits provided by these meetings are under-utilised by academia. In the context of drug repurposing, can scientific advice, as part of a proposed new R&D tax credits scheme, help to unblock some of the obstacles in the way to clinical adoption?
Early phase clinical trials of anticancer agents in children and adolescents — an ITCC perspective
Precision medicine has dramatically changed the landscape of drug development in oncology, but this paradigm shift remains to be adopted in early phase clinical trials of molecularly targeted agents and immunotherapeutic agents in children with cancer. The authors, members of the Innovative Therapies for Children with Cancer (ITCC) Consortium, describe trial design strategies to enable drugs with promising activity to progress rapidly to randomized studies and, therefore, substantially accelerate drug development for children and adolescents with cancer.