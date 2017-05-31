DNA-binding proteins

DNA-binding proteins are proteins that bind to single- or double-stranded DNA, generally in the major groove if the binding is sequence-specific – as with transcription factors that regulate expression of genes, and nucleases that cleave DNA between nucleotides. DNA-binding proteins can also bind DNA non-specifically, such as polymerases and histones.

