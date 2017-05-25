Diagnostic markers

Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Association of Interleukin-12A rs568408 with Susceptibility to Asthma in TaiwanScientific Reports 7, 3200
Research | | open
A molecular portrait of microsatellite instability across multiple cancers
Some cancers with DNA mismatch repair deficiency display microsatellite instability. Here the authors analyse twenty three cancer types at the exome and whole-genome level, and identify loci with recurrent microsatellite instability that could be used to identify patients who would benefit from immunotherapy.Nature Communications 8, 15180
Research | | open
Splice variants as novel targets in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomaScientific Reports 7, 2981
News and Comment
News and Views |
Osteoarthritis: You can rely on radiography when managing OA, but not too much!
When considering the role of imaging in the management of symptomatic, peripheral joint osteoarthritis (OA) in clinical practice, clinicians should be aware that radiography has its drawbacks, and also consider that the use of advanced imaging techniques such as MRI should not be discouraged.
Correspondence | | open
Towards personalized tumor markersnpj Precision Oncology 1, 17
Research Highlights |
Dementia: Imaging signatures identified for dementia subtypes
Research Highlights |
Stroke: Cortical superficial siderosis absent in CADASILNature Reviews Neurology 13, 318
News and Views |
Glucose utilization: still in the synapse
Many people still associate brain glucose metabolism with neurons. A new report shows that stimulation of astrocytic glutamate uptake increases glucose utilization, suggesting that astrocytes play a major role in the glucose uptake signal. However, this still reflects synaptic activity.Nature Neuroscience 20, 382–384