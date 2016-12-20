Latest Research and Reviews
Leaders against all odds: Women victims of conflict in ColombiaPalgrave Communications 2, 16014
Coordinating chemists for global development
Chemistry research and education face challenges anywhere in the world, but more so in less developed — or less stable — economies. These countries and their more economically fortunate neighbours can all contribute to the development of chemistry and its ability to tackle local and global issues.Nature Chemistry 8, 517
Challenges and opportunities for chemistry in Africa
Chemistry education and research in Africa is challenging — a fact that is clearly reflected by publication metrics. Yet this is far from the full story on a continent that has youth on its side, a cultural link to chemistry through its strong interest in plants and indigenous medicine, and an increasing number of ways forward.Nature Chemistry 8, 518–522
A lab in Argentina
Mauricio Erben, a researcher at the National University of La Plata and the National Scientific and Technical Research Council, talks to Nature Chemistry about his experience of research in Argentina, and how it is inherently linked to the country's political climate.Nature Chemistry 8, 523–524
Critical gender studies and international development studies: interdisciplinarity, intellectual agility and inclusionPalgrave Communications 2, 16012