Carbohydrate chemistry
Carbohydrate chemistry deals with the reactions and synthesis of, often biologically important, carbohydrate molecules including monosaccharides, polysaccharides and their derivatives. Carbohydrate synthesis is dominated by methods for the stereoselective formation of carbon–oxygen bonds and the selective reaction of multiple hydroxyl (OH) groups.
Total synthesis of mycobacterial arabinogalactan containing 92 monosaccharide units
Due to the vast number of potential isomers, the chemical synthesis of large carbohydrates is challenging. Here the authors report the synthesis of mycobacterial arabinogalactan, a biologically important natural product composed of 92 monosaccharide units, the largest synthetic polysaccharide to date.Nature Communications 8, 14851
[Au]/[Ag]-catalysed expedient synthesis of branched heneicosafuranosyl arabinogalactan motif of Mycobacterium tuberculosis cell wall
Arabinogalactan forms parts of the cellular envelope of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, however due to its size chemical synthesis is a massive task. Here the authors report the synthesis of branched heneicosafuranosyl arabinogalactan fragment by repeated use of a Au/Ag-catalysed glycosylation methodology.Nature Communications 8, 14019
Direct assembly of multiply oxygenated carbon chains by decarbonylative radical–radical coupling reactions
Pentoses and hexoses represent important structural motifs in bioactive secondary metabolites, though their synthesis often requires several elongation steps. Now, a method for radical–radical coupling reactions of sugar derivatives enables the single-step preparation of the oxygenated carbon chains of several natural products, including sagittamide D, maitotoxin and hikizimycin.Nature Chemistry 9, 207–212
Automated assembly of oligosaccharides containing multiple cis-glycosidic linkages
Automated glycan assembly has proven a powerful method to rapidly synthesize large oligosaccharides, though stereoselective cis-glycosylation remains a challenge. Here, the authors demonstrate a system to selectively incorporate multiple cis-glycosidic linkages by use of remote participating groups.Nature Communications 7, 12482
Carbohydrate reactivity: Glycosyl cations out on parole
The reactivity of glycosyl donors is often explained by invoking putative glycosyl cation intermediates but, until now, they have not been observed in the condensed phase.Nature Chemistry 8, 99–100
Glycofullerenes: Sweet fullerenes vanquish viruses
Fullerene-based dendritic structures coated with 120 sugars can be made in high yields in a relatively short sequence of reactions. The mannosylated compound is shown to inhibit Ebola infection in cells more efficiently than monofullerene-based glycoclusters.Nature Chemistry 8, 4–6
Stereoselective synthesis: Molecular editing of carbohydrates
Deoxygenation reactions have been used to convert biomass-derived carbohydrates into useful platform chemicals. Now, a method has been described that can selectively excise C–O bonds to produce valuable chiral synthons.Nature Chemistry 7, 539–541
Carbohydrate chemistry: Through the looking glassNature Chemistry 6, 87
Site-selective reactions: Exploiting intramolecularity
Selective reaction of one alcohol among many in complex molecules can be achieved by the use of a catalyst that forms a single covalent bond to a nearby functional group.Nature Chemistry 5, 731–732
Gold mined using cornstarch