Carbohydrate chemistry deals with the reactions and synthesis of, often biologically important, carbohydrate molecules including monosaccharides, polysaccharides and their derivatives. Carbohydrate synthesis is dominated by methods for the stereoselective formation of carbon–oxygen bonds and the selective reaction of multiple hydroxyl (OH) groups.

