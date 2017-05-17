Calcium and vitamin D
Calcium, the most abundant mineral in the body, and vitamin D, a group of fat-soluble secosteroids crucial to calcium homeostasis, are essential for the mineralization of bone matrix. Extracellular calcium concentrations are controlled by parathyroid hormone, which stimulates the release of calcium from bones, and vitamin D, which promotes intestinal calcium absorption.
Comparative analysis of nutritional guidelines for vitamin D
Governments and scientific societies regularly update recommendations for intake of vitamin D, especially for those individuals who have limited exposure to sunlight — the main source of vitamin D. Here, Roger Bouillon presents an overview of these guidelines, highlighting common ground and areas of discord.
Vitamin D, calcium homeostasis and agingBone Research 4, 16041
NAFLD: Vitamin D-induced autophagy prevents steatosisNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 190
Prostate cancer: Calcium promotes cancer; vitamin D deceleratesNature Reviews Urology 14, 68
Vitamin D and falls — the dosage conundrum
Monthly or annual bolus doses of vitamin D have been reported to be harmful rather than beneficial, increasing falls and fractures. In this Perspectives, J. Christopher Gallagher proposes that the vitamin D dose recommended by the Institute of Medicine be revised downwards.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 680–684
IBD: Vitamin D and IBD: moving towards clinical trials
A new study reports that low vitamin D levels are associated with increased morbidity and severity of IBD. A number of issues must now be addressed to enable the optimal design of interventional studies to test whether vitamin D supplementation can improve outcomes in this disease.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 322–323
Therapy: New findings on vitamin D3 supplementation and falls — when more is perhaps not better
Results from a recent randomized controlled trial on vitamin D3 supplementation suggest that even modestly high doses of vitamin D3, when given once monthly, might be associated with an increased rate of falls in older people. These findings support the conservative approach of the Institute of Medicine's recommendations of 800 IU of vitamin D3 per day for older adults.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 190–191
Colorectal cancer: Vitamin D and calcium do not prevent adenoma recurrence