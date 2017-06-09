Latest Research and Reviews
Reproductive endocrinology: Puberty timing and cancer risk
In the newsNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 315
Tumour Suppressors: Following the clues of cancer-resistant tissues
Using gene expression analyses of cancer-resistant differentiated muscle cells, Keckesova et al. identify a mitochondrial protein, lactamase β (LACTB), that affects lipid metabolism and can induce differentiation and suppress proliferation of breast cancer cells in vitro and in vivo.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 269
Metastasis: Breaching barriers
Boire et al. describe a mechanism by which cancer cells can survive and grow in the leptomeninges of the brain by upregulating complement component 3 (C3) to disrupt blood–cerebrospinal fluid barrier function, allowing entry of growth-promoting factors.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 270
Breast cancers are rare diseases—and must be treated as suchnpj Breast Cancer 3, 11