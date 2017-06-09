Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
News and Views |
Incontinence: Preoperative urodynamics—self evident or evidently unnecessary?
The need for invasive urodynamic functional studies prior to the surgical treatment of uncomplicated female stress incontinence has been questioned following the findings of recent randomized controlled trials. But how generalizable are these research findings to the urogynaecological population in practice?Nature Reviews Urology 12, 539–540
Research Highlights |
Infection: UPEC subverts endosomal recycling by modulating Rab35Nature Reviews Urology 12, 537
Research Highlights |
BPH: BPH6 results will lift the spirits of men with LUTS secondary to BOONature Reviews Urology 12, 299
News and Views |
Imaging: CNS changes in interstitial cystitis/painful bladder syndrome
Brain white matter (axonal) abnormalities associated with interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome in women suggest that neuropathological brain alterations exist in, and might contribute to, chronic pelvic pain syndromes. Advancing our knowledge of central neuropathic mechanisms, which might initiate and/or maintain these syndromes, will help target pain-related neuroplasticity and identify future treatments.Nature Reviews Urology 12, 365–366
Research Highlights |
Urinary incontinence: Propagating contractions influence urinary bladder toneNature Reviews Urology 12, 241
Research Highlights |
Regenerative medicine: Rapid 3D bladder model engineeringNature Reviews Urology 12, 178