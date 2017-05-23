Antimicrobial therapy
An antimicrobial therapy kills or inhibits the growth of microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, or protozoans. Therapies that kill microorganisms are called microbiocidal therapies and therapies that only inhibit the growth of microorganisms are called microbiostatic therapies.
Antimicrobial-resistant sexually transmitted infections: gonorrhoea and Mycoplasma genitalium
Gonorrhoea and Mycoplasma genitalium infections are evolving to be exceedingly difficult to treat or untreatable. Unemo and Jensen provide an overview and discussion of prevalence data, diagnostics, current treatment recommendations and potential future therapies of these infections, highlighting priorities to retain their treatability.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 139–152
Sepsis: Prophylactic antibiotic for prostate biopsy: the carbapenem gamble
Sepsis is an infrequent but serious adverse risk of transrectal ultrasonography-guided prostate biopsy. A new study evaluated whether the use of single-dose ertapenem, a broad-spectrum antibiotic, resulted in increased carbapenem resistance following biopsy. However, physicians need to carefully consider the risks of antibiotic resistance when balancing the benefit of broad-spectrum antibiosis against a 1% risk of sepsis.
Antimicrobials: Computational cultureNature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0022
Riboswitches: A bacterial antivitaminNature Chemical Biology 11, 903
Infection: Pericoital tenofovir gel reduces HSV-2 transmissionNature Reviews Urology 12, 537
Antimicrobial innovation: combining commitment, creativity and coherence
Urgent action to tackle antimicrobial resistance must take account of all the scientific opportunities available, find new resources to support academia and emphasize the importance of innovation to policy-makers and to the general public.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 13, 709–710