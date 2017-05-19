Alzheimer's disease

News and Views |
- Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 322–323
Aβ42 pentamers/hexamers are the smallest detectable oligomers in solutionScientific Reports 7, 2494
Scale-integrated Network Hubs of the White Matter Structural NetworkScientific Reports 7, 2450
Dementia: Multimodal dementia prevention — does trial design mask efficacy?
The first large trial of a multimodal lifestyle intervention combined with a nutritional supplement for dementia prevention was unsuccessful and adds to conflicting evidence from similar studies. Whether lifestyle interventions are biologically ineffective or whether the lack of efficacy is due to methodological limitations remains to be determined.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 322–323
Dementia: Imaging signatures identified for dementia subtypes
Neurodegenerative disease: Halting neurodegeneration — are repurposed drugs the answer?Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 317
Alzheimer disease: A quantitative trait approach to GWAS pays dividends
Genome-wide association studies have provided important insights into the genetic underpinnings of Alzheimer disease (AD), but the relevance of the identified variants to AD pathogenesis is often unclear. A new study uses a powerful quantitative trait approach to identify genetic variants that are associated with biologically meaningful parameters in AD.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 321–322
Prion disease: Aβ pathology in human growth hormone recipientsNature Reviews Neurology 13, 319