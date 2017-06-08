Abiotic
Abiotic factors are non-living chemical and physical elements in the environment, which affect individual organisms as well as ecosystems. Examples are UV, IR and visible light, radiation, temperature, wind, humidity, water, pH, heavy metals, atmospheric gases, soil chemicals, and, more generally, climate.
Evidence for exocellular Arsenic in Fronds of Pteris vittataScientific Reports 7, 2840
NLR locus-mediated trade-off between abiotic and biotic stress adaptation in Arabidopsis
Natural variation in Arabidopsis is used to identify the causal gene for acquired osmotolerance. ACQOS is a resistance NLR gene, highlighting the trade-off between immunity and abiotic stress tolerance.Nature Plants 3, 17072
Natural allelic variation of FRO2 modulates Arabidopsis root growth under iron deficiency
Iron is an essential micronutrient for plants and a lack of iron availability limits crop yield in many parts of the world. Here the authors show that natural variation in root growth of Arabidopsis plants under iron deficiency can be caused by allelic variation at the FRO2 locus.Nature Communications 8, 15603
Low phosphate activates STOP1-ALMT1 to rapidly inhibit root cell elongation
Low Pi availability inhibits primary root growth, but the sensory mechanisms are not known. Here the authors uncover a signalling pathway regulating Pi-mediated root growth inhibition in Arabidopsis, involving the transcription factor STOP1, its direct target ALMT1, a malate channel, and ferroxidase LPR1.Nature Communications 8, 15300
Hypoxia and development: Air conditional
Hypoxia has long been studied in relation to anaerobic metabolism. It has now been shown to control development, acting as a cue to maintain the seedling's protective apical hook and a trigger of developmental decisions both before and after the plantlet emerges from the soil into the light.Nature Plants 1, 15095
Cell wall formation: Xylem differentiationNature Plants 1, 15012