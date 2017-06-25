Welcome to International Journal of Obesity

The International Journal of Obesity provides an international, multi-disciplinary forum for the study of obesity. The journal publishes basic, clinical and applied studies and also features a quarterly pediatric highlight.

Does low-energy sweetener consumption affect energy intake and body weight? A systematic review, including meta-analyses, of the evidence from human and animal studies FREE

The effects of low-energy sweetener (LES) consumption on energy intake (EI) and body weight (BW) have been the subject of many studies over the past 30 years; nonetheless there is no clear consensus about this body of evidence. The aim of this review was to bring together the totality of evidence to test the null hypotheses that LES consumption per se or as a replacement for caloric sweeteners in foods or beverages has no effect on EI or BW.



MicroRNAs as regulators of metabolic disease: pathophysiologic significance and emerging role as biomarkers and therapeutics FREE

It is evident from human and animal studies that obesity alters miRNA expression in metabolically important organs, and that miRNAs are involved in changes to normal physiology, acting as mediators of disease. This review analyzes the role of miRNAs in obesity and insulin resistance, as well as miRNA changes by relevant tissue (adipose, liver and skeletal muscle). Further, the current and future applications of miRNA-based therapeutics and diagnostics in metabolic disease are discussed.



Effects of long-term treatment with testosterone on weight and waist size in 411 hypogonadal men with obesity classes I-III: observational data from two registry studies FREE

On the basis of the findings presented in this study, the authors suggest that testosterone therapy offers safe and effective treatment strategy of obesity in men with testosterone deficiency and this novel approach provides a unique opportunity to manage obese hypogonadal men.



Misclassification of cardiometabolic health when using body mass index categories in NHANES 2005-2012

The United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has proposed rules allowing employers to penalize employees up to 30% of health insurance costs if they fail to meet 'health' criteria, such as reaching a specified body mass index (BMI). The study showed that by using BMI categories as the main indicator of health, an estimated 74 936 678 US adults are misclassified as cardiometabolically unhealthy or cardiometabolically healthy. This calls for a need for policymakers to consider the unintended consequences of relying solely on BMI, and researchers to seek to improve diagnostic tools related to weight and cardiometabolic health.

