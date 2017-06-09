X-rays

Definition

X-rays are a type of electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength between 0.01 and 10 nanometres. X-rays offer an important method for investigating the atomic structure of crystalline materials and nanometre-scale structures. Distant galaxies and clusters can be detected by the X-rays they emit.

  • Research | | open

    Controlling and improving electron beam parameters are crucial for their application in free electron laser and X-ray sources. Here the authors generate quality electron beams with reduced energy spread from plasma accelerators by using a tailored escort electron bunch with the main accelerating bunch.

    Nature Communications 8, 15705

  • Research |

    Upon exposure to ultra-intense, hard X-ray pulses, polyatomic molecules containing one heavy atom reach a much higher degree of ionization than do individual heavy atoms, contrary to previous assumptions.

    Nature 546, 129–132

  • Research | | open

    Understanding excited carrier dynamics in semiconductors is central to the continued development of optoelectronic devices. Using extreme ultraviolet transient absorption spectroscopy, Zürch et al. directly and simultaneously observe ultrafast electron and hole dynamics in germanium thin films.

    Nature Communications 8, 15734

  • Research | | open

    Phase-sensitive measurements are important to gain insights of light-matter interactions and require phase-controlled pulses. Here the authors demonstrate the phase control and interferometric autocorrelation on a free electron laser using SASE pulse pair created with a split and delay unit.

    Nature Communications 8, 15626
