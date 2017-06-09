X-rays
X-rays are a type of electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength between 0.01 and 10 nanometres. X-rays offer an important method for investigating the atomic structure of crystalline materials and nanometre-scale structures. Distant galaxies and clusters can be detected by the X-rays they emit.
Latest Research and Reviews
Single-stage plasma-based correlated energy spread compensation for ultrahigh 6D brightness electron beams
Controlling and improving electron beam parameters are crucial for their application in free electron laser and X-ray sources. Here the authors generate quality electron beams with reduced energy spread from plasma accelerators by using a tailored escort electron bunch with the main accelerating bunch.Nature Communications 8, 15705
Femtosecond response of polyatomic molecules to ultra-intense hard X-rays
Upon exposure to ultra-intense, hard X-ray pulses, polyatomic molecules containing one heavy atom reach a much higher degree of ionization than do individual heavy atoms, contrary to previous assumptions.Nature 546, 129–132
Direct and simultaneous observation of ultrafast electron and hole dynamics in germanium
Understanding excited carrier dynamics in semiconductors is central to the continued development of optoelectronic devices. Using extreme ultraviolet transient absorption spectroscopy, Zürch et al. directly and simultaneously observe ultrafast electron and hole dynamics in germanium thin films.Nature Communications 8, 15734
Attosecond interferometry with self-amplified spontaneous emission of a free-electron laser
Phase-sensitive measurements are important to gain insights of light-matter interactions and require phase-controlled pulses. Here the authors demonstrate the phase control and interferometric autocorrelation on a free electron laser using SASE pulse pair created with a split and delay unit.Nature Communications 8, 15626
Deterministic Bragg Coherent Diffraction ImagingScientific Reports 7, 1132
News and Comment
X-ray science: Unexpected diffractionNature Photonics 11, 141
X-ray imaging: Reaching the third dimension
X-ray imaging in three dimensions is now possible from a set of 2D coherent Bragg diffraction patterns. This approach overcomes the necessity of having to rotate the sample for a 3D reconstruction.Nature Materials 16, 160–161
X-rays: Gold nanoparticle sourceNature Photonics 10, 751
X-ray lasers: Multicolour emission
The X-ray free-electron laser at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in the US can now generate multicolour X-ray pulses with unprecedented brightness using the fresh-slice technique. The development opens the way to new forms of spectroscopy.Nature Photonics 10, 695–696
Fluid dynamics: How water explodes
Micro-explosions triggered by the absorption of X-ray laser light in drops and jets of water result in shock waves and in rapid heating and expansion of the liquid — as now revealed in state-of-the-art experiments.Nature Physics 12, 899–900
X-ray lasers: Dealing with diffraction dataNature Photonics 10, 569