Vasopressin

Definition

Vasopression is a peptide hormone synthesized in the hypothalamus and secreted by the posterior pituitary gland (or neurohypophysis). It contributes to the maintenance of homeostasis in the body, as well as the neuromodulation of social interactions, including sexual behaviour and bonding.

    Noradrenaline is the currently recommended first-line vasopressor agent for patients with refractory septic shock. Although vasopressin adjunct therapy might be beneficial, new data from the VANISH trial do not support use of vasopressin as a first-line agent in these patients.

    • Jean-Louis Vincent
    •  & Emiel H. Post
    Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 718–719
