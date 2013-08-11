Vasopressin

Research |
FGF21 contributes to neuroendocrine control of female reproduction
Fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) is a cytokine synthesized and released by the liver, muscle and fat and acts both locally and systemically to regulate whole-body metabolism. David Mangelsdorf and his colleagues now show in two separate studies that FGF21 also acts on the region of the brain that regulates circadian rhythm, the suprachiasmatic nucleus, to further regulate whole-body metabolism as well as reproductive function.