Vasculitis
Vasculitis is a pathological condition characterized by inflammation of one or more blood vessels and associated changes to the vessel wall. Vasculitis can result in the insufficient supply of blood to one or more organs or tissues; different organ systems are affected in the various types of vasculitis.
- Scientific Reports 7, 40513
Gastrointestinal aspects of vasculitides
Systemic vasculitides can involve the gastrointestinal tract, hepatic system and pancreas, causing a range of gastrointestinal manifestations. In this Review, the authors summarize the epidemiology, gastrointestinal manifestations and management of systemic vasculitides as well as single-organ vasculitides in the gastrointestinal tract.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 185–194
Complications of long-term therapy for ANCA-associated systemic vasculitis
Antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated systemic vasculitides (AASVs) are a group of inflammatory disorders that largely affect the pulmonary and renal vascular beds. Although the advent of effective immunosuppressive therapies has markedly improved patient survival, current immunosuppressive therapies used for AASV incur substantial short-term and long-term toxic effects. This Review outlines currently recommended treatment options for AASV and describes the long-term adverse effects of immunosuppression along with strategies for prophylaxis and monitoring.Nature Reviews Nephrology 8, 523–532
Genome-wide association studies identify IL23R-IL12RB2 and IL10 as Behçet's disease susceptibility loci
Nobuhisa Mizuki and colleagues report a genome-wide association study for Behçet's disease, a chronic systemic inflammatory disorder, in a Japanese population. They identify variants at IL23R-IL12RB2 and IL10 associated with Behçet's disease.Nature Genetics 42, 703–706
Vasculitis: Management of AAV: updated recommendationsNature Reviews Nephrology 12, 444
Clinical trials: Rituximab for maintenance of remission in AAV
Maintenance therapy for antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV) should reduce rates of relapse with minimal toxicity. The MAINRITSAN trial—the first randomized controlled trial to compare the efficacies of rituximab and azathioprine in AAV remission maintenance—has demonstrated a superior outcome using rituximab. These data have important implications for the management of AAV.Nature Reviews Nephrology 11, 131–132
Vasculitis syndromes: RAVE about rituximab in ANCA vasculitis?
Follow-up data from the RAVE trial have shown that rituximab is as effective as immunosuppression with cyclophosphamide followed by azathioprine in antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA) associated vasculitis. Rituximab is likely to become the standard of care for many patients with ANCA disease. However, an individualized approach is needed to identify those who require more-intense or prolonged therapy.Nature Reviews Nephrology 9, 628–629
Vasculitis: Potential role of an anti-moesin autoantibody in MPO-AAVNature Reviews Nephrology 10, 65