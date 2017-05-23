Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Advanced imaging in valvular heart disease
Innovations in noninvasive imaging have provided new insights in the pathophysiology and quantification of valvular heart disease. In this Review, Bax and Delgado discuss the novel imaging modalities used to assess the pathophysiology, dysfunction, and prognosis of aortic stenosis, mitral regurgitation, and aortic regurgitation.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 209–223
Reviews |
Infective endocarditis
Infective endocarditis (IE) is caused by damage to the endocardium of the heart followed by microbial, usually bacterial, colonization. IE is a disease that affects multiple systems and can be fatal if left untreated, and antimicrobial prophylaxis strategies for IE remain controversial.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16059
Research Highlights |
Valvular disease: Transcatheter repair of severe tricuspid regurgitationNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 318
Research Highlights |
Valvular disease: TAVI noninferior to surgery in intermediate-risk patientsNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 255
Research Highlights |
Valvular disease: Leaflet thrombosis after AVRNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 256
Research Highlights |
Valvular disease: DPP4 inhibitors to prevent aortic valve calcificationNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 190
Research Highlights |
Valvular disease: vWF testing for paravalvular regurgitation during TAVINature Reviews Cardiology 13, 568–569
News and Views |
Valvular Disease: Role of cardiac surgery support during contemporary TAVI
The success of transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) is centred around the collaboration between cardiac surgeons and interventional cardiologists. A report from the German Quality Assurance Registry on TAVI now suggests that clinical outcomes in hospitals without cardiac surgery departments are similar to those in centres with onsite cardiac surgery support.Nature Reviews Cardiology 13, 448–450