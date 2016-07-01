Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 6, 29045
Research | | open
A vacuole-like compartment concentrates a disordered calcium phase in a key coccolithophorid alga
Coccolithophores are unicellular marine algae that produce calcitic particles inside their cells. Here the authors study cells of the dominant coccolithophore Emiliania huxleyi and identify an intracellular compartment that is filled with high concentrations of a disordered form of calcium.Nature Communications 7, 11228
Research |
Galectin 8 targets damaged vesicles for autophagy to defend cells against bacterial invasion
Galectin 8, a cytosolic lectin, is shown to function as a danger receptor that detects damaged vesicles and protects cells from bacterial infection by inducing autophagy.Nature 482, 414–418
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Ubiquitylation: Maintenance of nutrient homeostasis