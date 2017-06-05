Ubiquitylation

Definition

Ubiquitylation is the post-translational modification process by which ubiquitin is attached via an isopeptide bond to lysine residues on a protein. Ubiquitylation consists of three steps, activation by ubiquitin-activating enzymes (E1 enzymes), conjugation by ubiquitin-conjugating enzymes (E2s) and attachment to the substrate protein by ubiquitin ligases (E3s).

