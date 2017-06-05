Ubiquitylation
Ubiquitylation is the post-translational modification process by which ubiquitin is attached via an isopeptide bond to lysine residues on a protein. Ubiquitylation consists of three steps, activation by ubiquitin-activating enzymes (E1 enzymes), conjugation by ubiquitin-conjugating enzymes (E2s) and attachment to the substrate protein by ubiquitin ligases (E3s).
USP13 regulates the RAP80-BRCA1 complex dependent DNA damage response
RAP80 helps to recruit BRCA1 to double-strand breaks, facilitating DNA damage responses. Here the authors report that phosphorylated USP13 deubiquitinates RAP80 after DNA damage, prompting recruitment to the break site.Nature Communications 8, 15752
Post-translational control of T cell development by the ESCRT protein CHMP5
Thymocytes must undergo positive selection to survive and emigrate to the periphery as mature T cells. Glimcher and colleagues identify CHMP5 as a TCR-sensitive regulator of positive selection that acts by preventing oxidation and degradation of the pro-survival protein Bcl-2.
Receptor oligomerization guides pathway choice between proteasomal and autophagic degradation
Lu et al. show that the choice between proteasomal degradation and selective autophagy is independent of the ubiquitin-binding properties of the receptors but largely determined by oligomerization potential.Nature Cell Biology 19, 732–739
Targeting the deubiquitinase STAMBP inhibits NALP7 inflammasome activity
How NALP7 inflammasome formation is regulated is unclear. Here the authors show that STAMBP prevents lysosomal degradation of NALP7 and present BC-1471 as a potential therapeutic STAMBP inhibitor, showing it can reduce TLR-induced IL-1β production.Nature Communications 8, 15203
Terminating the replication helicase
A feature of the cell cycle is that the events of one cycle must be reset before the next one begins. A study now shows that the replication machinery is removed from fully replicated DNA by a conserved ubiquitin- and CDC48 (also known as p97)-dependent pathway. This explains how eukaryotic chromosomes are returned to the unreplicated state.Nature Cell Biology 19, 410–412
Translation: Ubiquitylation mediates quality control
p53: Understanding the actions of 53BP1
A new study shows that 53BP1 modulates p53-mediated transcription independently of its functions in DNA repair.
New DUBs on the block
Protein translocation: Channelling the route for ER misfolded proteins
Hrd1 may form a channel regulated by autoubiquitylation that has a major role in translocating misfolded proteins from the ER lumen to the cytoplasm for subsequent degradation.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 17, 462–463
Host–microbe interactions: Inflammation sop-upNature Chemical Biology 12, 387