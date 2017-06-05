Tumour virus infections
Tumour virus infections are caused by oncogenic DNA or RNA viruses. They can cause cancer by two different processes: directly through the expression of viral proteins that disrupt tissue cells and result in their transformation; and indirectly through mutation of the host cell DNA through viral integration (also known as insertional mutagenesis).
Human papilloma virus E7 oncoprotein abrogates the p53-p21-DREAM pathwayScientific Reports 7, 2604
Cis-perturbation of cancer drivers by the HTLV-1/BLV proviruses is an early determinant of leukemogenesis
Human T-cell leukaemia virus type-1 and bovine leukaemia virus infect T and B lymphocytes and lead to aggressive leukaemia. Here, the authors show these proviruses integrate near cancer drivers perturbing transcription termination or antisense RNA-dependent interaction, suggesting post-transcriptional mechanisms in some cases.Nature Communications 8, 15264
Viral hepatitis: HCV compartmentalization in HCC: driver, passenger or both?
Hepatocellular carcinoma is associated with HCV infection but the underlying interplay between virus and tumour remains to be elucidated. Now, Harouaka et al. report that in patients with HCV-related cirrhosis, HCV replication is restricted within liver tissue originating from hepatocellular carcinoma, with an associated increase in the diversity and complexity of the HCV quasispecies.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 254–256
Artifacts in the data of Hu et al.Nature Genetics 48, 2–3
Gynaecological cancer: Therapeutic HPV vaccine holds promiseNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 12, 686
HPV-FASTER: broadening the scope for prevention of HPV-related cancer
Human papillomavirus (HPV)-screening technologies and HPV vaccination are revolutionizing the management of cancers related to this virus, in particular, cervical neoplasms. At present, however, the effectiveness of these modalities is not optimal, owing to the limited scope of HPV-vaccination and cervical screening programmes. In this Perspectives, an international panel of experts describes for the first time a new campaign, termed 'HPV-FASTER', which aims to broaden the use of HPV vaccination coupled with HPV testing to women aged up to 30 years, and in some settings up to 50 years, with the aim of accelerating the reduction in the incidence of HPV infections and cervical cancer. The authors describe the evidence supporting this approach and details on how it might be implemented, discuss the opportunities—particularly in low-resource settings—and challenges associated with the strategy, and highlight key research gaps that need to be addressed in future studies.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 119–132
Viral tumorigenesis: Similar but differentNature Reviews Cancer 15, 69
The cancer-virus cures
About 90% of the people in the world carry a latent virus known to cause cancer. On the fiftieth anniversary of its discovery, researchers are considering joining up their experimental treatments against these malignancies. David Holmes reports.Nature Medicine 20, 571–574