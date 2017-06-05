Tumour virus infections

Definition

Tumour virus infections are caused by oncogenic DNA or RNA viruses. They can cause cancer by two different processes: directly through the expression of viral proteins that disrupt tissue cells and result in their transformation; and indirectly through mutation of the host cell DNA through viral integration (also known as insertional mutagenesis).

Latest Research and Reviews

News and Comment

  • News and Views |

    Hepatocellular carcinoma is associated with HCV infection but the underlying interplay between virus and tumour remains to be elucidated. Now, Harouaka et al. report that in patients with HCV-related cirrhosis, HCV replication is restricted within liver tissue originating from hepatocellular carcinoma, with an associated increase in the diversity and complexity of the HCV quasispecies.

    • Jacinta A. Holmes
    •  & Raymond T. Chung
    Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 254–256

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Human papillomavirus (HPV)-screening technologies and HPV vaccination are revolutionizing the management of cancers related to this virus, in particular, cervical neoplasms. At present, however, the effectiveness of these modalities is not optimal, owing to the limited scope of HPV-vaccination and cervical screening programmes. In this Perspectives, an international panel of experts describes for the first time a new campaign, termed 'HPV-FASTER', which aims to broaden the use of HPV vaccination coupled with HPV testing to women aged up to 30 years, and in some settings up to 50 years, with the aim of accelerating the reduction in the incidence of HPV infections and cervical cancer. The authors describe the evidence supporting this approach and details on how it might be implemented, discuss the opportunities—particularly in low-resource settings—and challenges associated with the strategy, and highlight key research gaps that need to be addressed in future studies.

    Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 119–132

  • News |

    About 90% of the people in the world carry a latent virus known to cause cancer. On the fiftieth anniversary of its discovery, researchers are considering joining up their experimental treatments against these malignancies. David Holmes reports.

    • David Holmes
    Nature Medicine 20, 571–574
