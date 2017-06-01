Tumour heterogeneity
Tumour heterogeneity describes differences between tumours of the same type in different patients, and between cancer cells within a tumour. Both can lead to different responses to therapy. Genetic and epigenetic differences between cancer cells within a tumour might explain why some tumour cells remain present in the patient after cancer treatment has finished.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Intratumoural heterogeneity generated by Notch signalling promotes small-cell lung cancer
In a mouse model of small-cell lung cancer and in human tumours, activation of the Notch pathway can lead to a cell fate switch of neuroendocrine cells to less proliferative non-neuroendocrine cells, generating intratumoural heterogeneity.Nature 545, 360–364
Research |
A Wnt-producing niche drives proliferative potential and progression in lung adenocarcinoma
A subset of Kras and p53 mutant cancer cells acts as a Wnt-producing niche for another cancer cell subset, and porcupine inhibition disrupts Wnt secretion in this niche, thereby suppressing proliferative potential and leading to therapeutic benefit.Nature 545, 355–359
Research | | open
Image-guided genomics of phenotypically heterogeneous populations reveals vascular signalling during symbiotic collective cancer invasion
The mechanisms linking phenotypic heterogeneity to collective cancer invasion are unclear. Here the authors develop an image-guided genomic technique to select and amplify leader and follower cells from in vitro invading cell packs and find a cooperative symbiotic relationship between these two cell populations.Nature Communications 8, 15078
Research | | open
Single-cell RNA-seq enables comprehensive tumour and immune cell profiling in primary breast cancer
Genetic heterogeneity in breast cancer has been demonstrated at a single-cell resolution with high levels of genome coverage. Here, the authors perform transcriptome analysis of 515 single cells from 11 patients and define core gene expression signatures for subtype-specific single breast cancer cells and tumour-infiltrating immune cells.Nature Communications 8, 15081
News and Comment
Correspondence |
E-scape: interactive visualization of single-cell phylogenetics and cancer evolutionNature Methods 14, 549–550
Research Highlights |
Lung cancer: Tracing tumour evolution
Research Highlights |
Tumour evolution: Epigenetic and genetic heterogeneity in metastasis
How similar are metastases to the primary tumour and other metastases in the same patient? And what does that tell us about the evolution of metastatic ability? Two papers investigated these questions in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 141
Research Highlights |
Oncogenes: Coping with stress
Grabocka and Bar-Sagi have shown that cells expressing mutant KRAS upregulate SGs in response to stress, and that this enhances the survival of both KRAS-mutant and wild-type cells.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 76–77