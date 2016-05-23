Transplantation tolerance

Reviews |
Complement in disease: a defence system turning offensive
The functions of the complement system are diverse and extend beyond its role in host defence; complement activation is now known to contribute to numerous immunological, inflammatory and age-related conditions, including kidney disorders. Here, John Lambris and colleagues discuss the key activating, regulatory, and effector mechanisms of the complement system. They highlight important crosstalk connections with other regulatory systems, and, with a focus on kidney disease and transplantation, describe the involvement of complement in clinical conditions as well as promising therapeutic approaches.