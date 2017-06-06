Research | | open
Transformation optics
Transformation optics is a technique that simplifies the modelling of optical devices by altering the coordinate system, warping space to control the trajectories of light rays. The mathematical tool has proved particularly useful in the development of metamaterials.
Quantum communication: Twisted beam benefitNature Photonics 9, 352
A year to remember
2015 marks the 150th anniversary of Maxwell's formulation of his theory of electromagnetism and a year-long celebration of the importance of optics.Nature Photonics 9, 1
Transformation optics: Nonlinear focusingNature Photonics 8, 499
Transformation optics: Gravitational lens on a chip
Massive objects in space act as gravitational lenses, bending and focusing light. Scientists have now created a photonic analogue of a gravitational lens on a chip, and have shown that it is strong enough to force light into orbits.Nature Photonics 7, 856–858
View from... SPIE O+P 2013: Flat optics excels
Metasurfaces, two-dimensional versions of metamaterials, look poised to replace their three-dimensional counterparts in many applications.Nature Photonics 7, 946–947
The power of analogies
Black holes, gravitational lenses, turbulence, chaotic flow and rogue waves are just a few examples of complex physical phenomena that can be conveniently modelled using photonics.Nature Photonics 8, 1