Toxicology
Toxicology is the scientific discipline concerned with the detection, evaluation and prevention of the toxic effects of substances that humans are exposed to. It has a key role in the development of new drugs, which are evaluated for potential toxic effects in preclinical studies, clinical trials and post-marketing studies with the aim of ensuring that their benefits outweigh their risks.
China cracks down on fake data in drug trials
Researchers and manufacturers face possible jail time — or execution — for fraudulent submissions to nation's drug agency.
China's soil plan needs strong support
The government must accompany its action plan on soil quality with effective laws and remediation measures, says Hong Yang.
Agricultural ecology: Pesticide link to wild-bee declinesNature 536, 252
Endocrine disruptors: Refereed science to guide action on EDCsNature 536, 30
Ecology: Insecticides hurt male bees tooNature 536, 9
Cattle drug threatens thousands of vultures
Modelling study paints bleak picture for Europe’s bird populations.