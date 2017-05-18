Research | | open
Total internal reflection microscopy
Total internal reflection microscopy is a light microscopy technique that relies on total internal reflection of illumination light to generate an evanescent wave that extends less than 200 nm from the microscope coverslip. This allows selective excitation of fluorophores immediately adjacent to the coverslip or monitoring of the distance between the coverslip and a microscopic sphere.
Latest Research and Reviews
Scientific Reports 7, 2071
Chip-based wide field-of-view nanoscopy
Nanoscopy on a chip makes it possible to perform super-resolution imaging of biological specimens with a wide field-of-view.Nature Photonics 11, 322–328
In vivo single-molecule imaging of syntaxin1A reveals polyphosphoinositide- and activity-dependent trapping in presynaptic nanoclusters
Syntaxin1A (Sx1A) is organized in nanoclusters in neurosecretory cells but how these nanoclusters are affected by neurotransmitter release in a living organism is unknown. Here the authors perform single molecule imaging analysis in live fly larvae and show that the lateral diffusion and trapping of Sx1A in nanoclusters are altered by synaptic activity.Nature Communications 8, 13660
Metformin is a novel suppressor for transforming growth factor (TGF)-β1Scientific Reports 6, 28597
Protocols |
Single-molecule fluorescence imaging to quantify membrane protein dynamics and oligomerization in living plant cells
This protocol describes single-particle tracking and protein subunit counting in living plant cells using TIRF microscopy.Nature Protocols 10, 2054–2063
High Resolution Quantitative Angle-Scanning Widefield Surface Plasmon MicroscopyScientific Reports 6, 20195
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Proteomics: STOMPing at the bits
Spatially targeted optical microproteomics identifies novel amyloid plaque components.Nature Methods 12, 1114
Research Highlights |
Microscopy: Isotropic super-resolution imagingNature Methods 12, 909
Research Highlights |
Imaging: Super-resolution in live cells
Two strategies improve structured illumination microscopy for use in live-cell super-resolution imaging.Nature Methods 12, 1006–1007
Correspondence |
iSMS: single-molecule FRET microscopy softwareNature Methods 12, 593–594
Research Highlights |
Gene expression: Following transcription in real timeNature Methods 11, 891
Correspondence |
Acquisition frame rate affects microtubule plus-end tracking analysisNature Methods 11, 219–220