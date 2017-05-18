Total internal reflection microscopy

Definition

Total internal reflection microscopy is a light microscopy technique that relies on total internal reflection of illumination light to generate an evanescent wave that extends less than 200 nm from the microscope coverslip. This allows selective excitation of fluorophores immediately adjacent to the coverslip or monitoring of the distance between the coverslip and a microscopic sphere.

