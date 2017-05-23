Thromboembolism

Latest Research and Reviews
Atherothrombosis underlies numerous manifestations of cardiovascular disease, including coronary artery disease (CAD) and cerebrovascular disease (CVD). Treatment of patients with concomitant CAD and CVD is complex, owing to their increased risk of both ischaemia and bleeding. Capodanno et al. review the use of antithrombotic drugs for the secondary prevention of atherothrombotic events in patients with concomitant CAD and CVD, particularly those with a history of noncardioembolic stroke or transient ischaemic attack.Nature Reviews Cardiology 13, 609–622
