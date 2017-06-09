Thermoelectrics
Thermoelectrics are materials that can generate electricity from the application of a temperature gradient, or vice versa, through the thermoelectric effect. By exploiting this coupling between thermal and electrical properties, thermoelectric devices can be made that carry heat from a cold to a hot side (refrigeration) or that generate electricity from heat flows.
Ag-Mg antisite defect induced high thermoelectric performance of α-MgAgSbScientific Reports 7, 2573
Dependence of Solidification for Bi2Te3−xSex Alloys on Their Liquid StatesScientific Reports 7, 2464
Lanthanum hexaboride for solar energy applicationsScientific Reports 7, 718
Spin caloritronics: Bulk isn't everything
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 12, 186
Thermoelectrics: Better half found
Thermoelectric converters built with high thermoelectric activity p-type and n-type materials have the potential to replace mechanical heat-to-electricity converters. Now, efficient n-type SnSe has been prepared, ready to complement its previously reported p-type counterpart.Nature Energy 2, 17010
Thermoelectric materials: The power of poresNature Reviews Materials 2, 17006
Zhao et al. replyNature 539, E2–E3
The intrinsic thermal conductivity of SnSeNature 539, E1–E2