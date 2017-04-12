Research | | open
Theoretical nuclear physics
Theoretical nuclear physics is the development of models for describing the nucleus and the processes that occur within it. This includes understanding the shape of the nucleus, or why nuclei with certain numbers (so-called magic numbers) of protons or neutrons are more stable than others.
Chiral magnetic effect in ZrTe5
A magnetotransport study of zirconium pentatelluride now reveals evidence for a chiral magnetic effect, a striking macroscopic manifestation of the quantum and relativistic nature of Weyl semimetals.Nature Physics 12, 550–554
Unexpectedly large charge radii of neutron-rich calcium isotopes
Doubly magic atomic nuclei — having a magic number of both protons and neutrons — are very stable. Now, experiments revealing unexpectedly large charge radii for a series of Ca isotopes put the doubly magic nature of the 52Ca nucleus into question.Nature Physics 12, 594–598
Ab initio alpha–alpha scattering
An ab initio calculation of alpha–alpha scattering is described for which the number of computational operations scales approximately quadratically with particle number and which uses lattice Monte Carlo simulations and lattice effective field theory, combined with the adiabatic projection method to reduce the eight-body system to a two-cluster system.Nature 528, 111–114
Neutron and weak-charge distributions of the 48Ca nucleus
Determining—and defining—the size of an atomic nucleus is far from easy. First-principles calculations now provide accurate information on the neutron distribution of the neutron-rich 48Ca nucleus—and constraints on the size of a neutron star.Nature Physics 12, 186–190
Nuclear physics: Shape shiftersNature Physics 12, 893
Nuclear physics: The skin of a nucleus
Ab initio calculations of an atomic nucleus with 48 nucleons set a benchmark for computational nuclear physics and provide new insights into the properties of the atomic nucleus and strongly interacting matter.Nature Physics 12, 116–117
Nuclear physics: Two more or less
A recent experiment has provided tantalizing evidence in favour of the elusive 'giant pairing vibration' — an exotic excitation of the atomic nucleus.Nature Physics 11, 303–304
Nuclear physics: Track it to the limit
Powerful γ-ray detectors are revealing fresh details about the interior of the nucleus, focusing initially on cases where there is a large excess of neutrons and edging towards the neutron drip-line limit.Nature Physics 10, 338–339
Nuclear theory nudged
Results from mothballed facility challenge established theory.