Testis
The testis, or testicle, is one of typically two oval-shaped endocrine glands that form part of the male reproductive system. The testes are the male homologues to the female ovaries, and their main functions are the production of sperm (spermatogenesis) and of male sex steroid hormones (androgens), primarily testosterone.
Testicular biopsy is not routinely performed in children, mainly because of concerns about damaging the developing gonad. In this Review, the authors describe how testicular biopsy could be useful for predicting fertility potential in prepubertal boys with undescended testes and also for assessing malignancy risk in these patients and those with disorders of sexual development. The authors also discuss the promise of cryopreservation of testicular tissue samples for the preservation of fertility in prepubertal boys receiving gonadotoxic chemotherapy.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 141–150
Testosterone therapy for men with prostate cancer is a controversial topic. A recent study retrospectively reviewed a single-centre experience in treating hypogonadal men with prostate cancer with exogenous testosterone therapy and found it to be safe.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 497–498
Reproductive endocrinology: Paracetamol-induced endocrine disruption in human fetal testes
Paracetamol is the most frequently used medication during pregnancy. Among concerns about its prenatal use, the association with failure of the testes to descend in neonates is the latest. A new study investigating the origin of this malformation reports that paracetamol can reduce testosterone levels in host mice transplanted with human fetal testis tissue.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 11, 453–454
