Testis

Definition

The testis, or testicle, is one of typically two oval-shaped endocrine glands that form part of the male reproductive system. The testes are the male homologues to the female ovaries, and their main functions are the production of sperm (spermatogenesis) and of male sex steroid hormones (androgens), primarily testosterone.

