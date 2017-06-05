Targeted gene repair

Research |
Engineered Cpf1 variants with altered PAM specificities
The targeting range of the CRISPR endonuclease Cpf1 is increased three-fold by molecular engineering.
Base editors composed of Cas9 fused to a deaminase show high specificity in genome-wide analyses.
Introducing chimeric antigen receptors into the endogenous T-cell receptor locus reduces tonic signalling, averts accelerated T-cell differentiation and delays T-cell exhaustion, leading to enhanced function and anti-tumour efficacy compared to random integrations.
Genome editing of single bases is made more versatile and accurate with new fusions of mutated Cas9 and cytidine deaminase domains.
With the advent of precision genome editing, the ability to modify living organisms has proceeded with remarkable speed and breadth. Any application of this technology to the human germ line must be tightly coupled to deliberate consideration of the consequences, both scientific and social, of introducing heritable alterations to the human population. We recommend constant oversight and evaluation of human germline genome editing to balance prudence with discovery, and risk with progress.
Sangamo's lead zinc-finger therapeutic supports the potential of gene-editing technology, but CRISPR-based gene-editing therapeutics are close behind.