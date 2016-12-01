T-helper 1 cells

Research | | open
Interferon Regulatory Factor 4 controls TH1 cell effector function and metabolismScientific Reports 6, 35521
Control of T cell antigen reactivity via programmed TCR downregulation
Van Heijst and colleagues show that CD4+ T cells are programmed to downregulate TCR expression at the peak of clonal expansion in proportion to the strength of initial antigen recognition.Nature Immunology 17, 379–386
Tissue-resident memory T cells: local specialists in immune defence
The recent discovery that some memory T cells can become tissue resident after infection warrants further study into the mechanisms and therapeutic implications of such enhanced regional immunity.Nature Reviews Immunology 16, 79–89
IL-7 signalling represses Bcl-6 and the TFH gene program
It remains incompletely understood how cytokines shape TH1 cell differentiation to central memory T (TCM) and follicular T helper (TFH) cells. Here the authors show that TH1 cells can co-initiate the expression of both TFH and TCM gene programs and that IL-7 signalling represses TFH-associated but not TCM-associated genes.Nature Communications 7, 10285
A Third signal from Conditioned DCs dictates microbial effector choice
Alan Sher describes a 2002 paper by Martien Kapsenberg and Pawel Kalinski that provided evidence for the conditioning of DCs by microbial compounds to promote TH1 or TH2 cell responses.Nature Reviews Immunology 16, 721
Division of labour by CD4+ T helper cells
Steven Ziegler describes a 1986 study by Mossmann et al. that defined two subsets of T helper cells on the basis of their activities.Nature Reviews Immunology 16, 403
Tumour immunology: Reducing silence to improve therapy
Inhibition of epigenetic modifiers in ovarian cancer cells blocks cancer progression and improves immunotherapy.Nature Reviews Immunology 15, 730
A first look at TH cell transcriptomes
John O'Shea describes a 2000 paper by Rogge et al. that was the first to compare the transcriptomes of human TH1 cells and TH2 cells.Nature Reviews Immunology 15, 668
TH1 complementationNature Immunology 16, 801