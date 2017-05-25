Latest Research and Reviews
Dynamic diversity of synthetic supramolecular polymers in water as revealed by hydrogen/deuterium exchange
Understanding the dynamics of supramolecular architectures without using labels is crucial for developing advanced biosystems. Here, the authors show kinetic hydrogen/deuterium exchange profiles for a series of water-soluble supramolecular polymers.Nature Communications 8, 15420
Light-induced unfolding and refolding of supramolecular polymer nanofibres
Dynamically controlling the conformations of 1D elongated supramolecular polymers can induce functions comparable to protein folding/unfolding. Here the authors show light-induced conformational changes of azobenzene-based supramolecular polymers from helically coiled to extended/randomly coiled conformations.Nature Communications 8, 15254
Stimuli-controlled self-assembly of diverse tubular aggregates from one single small monomer
Hydrogen bonds are powerful supramolecular motifs, owing to their selective and dynamic nature. Here, the authors build orthogonal hydrogen-bonding sites into a single molecule, allowing it to form diverse hierarchical assemblies and exhibit self-sorting behaviour in response to certain stimuli.Nature Communications 8, 14943
Fast Collisional Lipid Transfer Among Polymer-Bounded NanodiscsScientific Reports 7, 45875
Translation of rod-like template sequences into homochiral assemblies of stacked helical oligomers
Multiple urethane groups in the same rod-like structure template the assembly of aromatic helices to form artificial folded architectures as large as 20 kDa with atomic precision.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 447–452
A new mesoporous conductorNature Reviews Materials 1, 16079
PJ ZEON Award for outstanding papers in Polymer Journal 2015Polymer Journal 48, 665–666
Supramolecular materials: Longer and safer gastric residence
A supramolecular polymer that is stable in the acidic environment of the stomach but dissolves in the neutral-pH environment of the intestines prolongs the safe retention of gastric devices.Nature Materials 14, 963–964
Multicomponent gels: Remote control for self-assembly
A patterned, spatially resolved gel has now been devised. The two-component gel is formed by sequential assembly of two independent networks of fibres, and the subsequent selective removal of one network by irradiation.Nature Chemistry 7, 765–767
Supramolecular polymers: Chain growth in control
Supramolecular polymerizations typically proceed through stepwise intermolecular mechanisms, concomitant with many side reactions to yield aggregates of unpredictable size, shape and mass. Now, a chain-growth strategy is shown to allow assembly of molecules into supramolecular chain structures endowed with precisely controlled characteristics.Nature Chemistry 7, 472–473
Polymer folding: A right tangleNature Chemistry 7, 536