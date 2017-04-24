Superconductors

Definition

Superconductors are materials that offer no resistance to electrical current. Prominent examples of superconductors include aluminium, niobium, magnesium diboride, cuprates such as yttrium barium copper oxide and iron pnictides. These materials only become superconducting at temperatures below a certain value, known as the critical temperature.

