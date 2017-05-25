News and Views |
Structure prediction
Structure prediction is the prediction of the three-dimensional structure of materials, such as crystals, proteins or small molecules. Structure prediction commonly uses a combination of microscopy, spectroscopy, scattering and computational techniques, such as electron microscopy, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, X-ray scattering and molecular dynamics.
Featured
- Nature Materials 16, 602–604
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Reticular synthesis of porous molecular 1D nanotubes and 3D networks
Porous molecular crystals have desirable properties, but are hard to form with the level of structural control seen for extended framework materials. Now, a ‘mix-and-match’ chiral recognition strategy has been used to form reticular porous supramolecular nanotubes and 3D networks, providing a blueprint for pore design in molecular crystals.Nature Chemistry 9, 17–25
Research | | open
Phosphorus K4 Crystal: A New Stable AllotropeScientific Reports 6, 37528
Research | | open
Lithium-Decorated Borospherene B40: A Promising Hydrogen Storage MediumScientific Reports 6, 35518
Research |
Accurate first-principles structures and energies of diversely bonded systems from an efficient density functional
Whether a molecule or material can exist, and with what structures and energies, is of critical importance. For demanding calculations the efficiency of density functional theory makes it the only practical electronic structure theory available to help answer these questions. Now, an efficient density functional is shown to have unprecedented accuracy for a diverse set of bonded systems.Nature Chemistry 8, 831–836
News and Comment
News and Views |
Porous materials: Designed and then realized
Simulation determined the crystal energy landscape of a set of molecular crystals, predicting ultrahigh surface area solids with high methane storage. These were then synthesized, showing the potential of computational structure-property mapping.Nature Materials 16, 602–604
News and Views |
Structure prediction: Encoding evolution of porous solids
The design and prediction of network topology is challenging, even when the components' principle interactions are strong. Now, frameworks with relatively weak 'chiral recognition' between organic building blocks have been synthesized and rationalized in silico — an important development in the reticular synthesis of molecular crystals.Nature Chemistry 9, 6–8
News and Views |
Density functional theory: Fixing Jacob's ladder
Density functional theory calculations can be carried out with different levels of accuracy, forming a hierarchy that is often represented by the rungs of a ladder. Now a new method has been developed that significantly improves the accuracy of the 'third rung' when calculating the properties of diversely bonded systems.Nature Chemistry 8, 820–821
News and Views |
Inorganic materials: The quest for new functionality
Building on our understanding of the chemical bond, advances in synthetic chemistry, and large-scale computation, materials design has now become a reality. From a pool of 400 unknown compositions, 15 new compounds have been realized that adopt the predicted structures and properties.Nature Chemistry 7, 274–275
News and Views |
Accelerated reaction simulations: A virtual squeeze on chemistry
Molecular simulations have the potential to give valuable insights into experimental results, but can be limited by the time- and length-scales they can simulate. Now, reactive chemistry can be driven through a novel simulation approach, which could have ramifications for many research areas, including astrobiology and the origins of life.Nature Chemistry 6, 1033–1034
News and Views |
Caesium chemistry: Beyond state I
Although caesium is well known in its oxidation state +I, many chemists have speculated about a possible higher state. Such a species has not yet been prepared, but based on quantum-chemical calculations CsFn compounds have now been predicted to be stable.Nature Chemistry 5, 815–816