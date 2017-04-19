Research | | open
Stochastic modelling
Stochastic modelling is the development of mathematical models for non-deterministic physical systems, which can adopt many possible behaviours starting from any given initial condition. Monte-Carlo simulations, for example, consist of exploring the various possible states of a complex probabilistic system through random sampling of initial conditions and repeated computer simulations.
Noise-processing by signaling networksScientific Reports 7, 532
Cell fate decisions emerge as phages cooperate or compete inside their host
The bacteriophage lambda and its host Escherichia coli provide a model system to study cell-fate decisions. Here, Trinh et al. develop a four-colour fluorescence system at the single-cell/single-virus/single-viral-DNA level and find phages cooperate during lysogenization and compete during lysis.Nature Communications 8, 14341
T-cell stimuli independently sum to regulate an inherited clonal division fate
Why do populations of highly similar T cells have heterogeneous division destinies in response to antigenic stimulus? Here the authors develop a multiplex-dye assay and a mathematical framework to test clonal heterogeneity and show distinction in division destiny is a result of inter-clonal variability as lineage imprinting ensures clones share similar proliferation fates.Nature Communications 7, 13540
Lost in presumption: stochastic reactions in spatial models
Physical modeling is increasingly important for generating insights into intracellular processes. We describe situations in which combined spatial and stochastic aspects of chemical reactions are needed to capture the relevant dynamics of biochemical systems.Nature Methods 9, 1163–1166
Biophysics: The price of accuracy
Biological systems can adapt to changes in their environment over a wide range of conditions, but responding quickly and accurately is energetically costly. A study pins down the relationship between energy, speed and accuracy.Nature Physics 8, 361–362
Natural moment-to-moment signal variability and stochastic facilitation
The benefits of noise in neural systems: bridging theory and experiment
Both theoretical and experimental approaches have demonstrated that noise can improve information processing, but there is substantial scope for new biologically appropriate computational hypotheses and noise sources to be investigated. McDonnell and Ward propose a unifying framework for reconciling theory with experiment.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 12, 415–426